Fulham halt Villa as Cardiff move back into promotion places

LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Villa’s charge up the Championship table was halted by fifth-placed Fulham, who won 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday to extend their own unbeaten run to 10 games.

Teenager Ryan Sessegnon and Floyd Ayite scored the goals that led to Villa being replaced in the second automatic promotion place by Cardiff City, who beat fellow promotion challengers Middlesbrough 1-0 with a goal from Sean Morrison.

Runaway second-tier leaders Wolves were held 1-1 at Preston North End, who took the lead through Alan Browne but ended the game holding on after John Welsh was sent off and Helder Costa equalised.

At the other end of the table, Sunderland remain three points from safety after visitors Brentford completed a routine 2-0 win while Birmingham City also suffered a home setback, losing 1-0 to Millwall, who secured their third straight away win through Fred Onyedinma’s late strike.

Bolton Wanderers are another former Premier League side perched just above the drop zone after a 2-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers. The visitors played most of the second half without Mark Little, who was dismissed for a mistimed tackle.

Nottingham Forest’s Eric Lichaj was also sent off at Burton Albion but the bottom side could not make their advantage pay and the goalless draw extended their winless home run to 12 games.