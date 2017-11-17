FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp lifts Sheffield United top of Championship
November 17, 2017 / 10:00 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Sharp lifts Sheffield United top of Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Captain Billy Sharp scored twice to send Sheffield United to the top of the Championship with a 3-1 win at Burton Albion on Friday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Burton Albion vs Sheffield United - Pirelli Stadium, Burton, Britain - November 17, 2017 Billy Sharp scores Sheffield United's first goal Action Images/Carl Recine

Chris Wilder’s side continued their fine form in their first season back in England’s second tier by moving one point ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who play Reading on Saturday, to lead the standings on 36 after 17 games.

Sharp opened the scoring from the penalty spot after being brought down 10 minutes into the game. He grabbed his second three minutes after Matt Palmer had equalised with a long-range strike for the hosts around the half-hour mark.

Striker Leon Clarke scored his ninth goal in nine games 12 minutes from time to wrap up the win and send United to the top of the table while condemning Burton to their fifth successive home defeat.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond

