FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Sports News
February 11, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Villa beat Birmingham in derby to maintain promotion charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Villa continued their promotion charge with a 2-0 victory in the second city derby against Birmingham City on Sunday with Albert Adomah and Conor Hourihane both on target at Villa Park.

Villa’s seventh straight league win saw Steve Bruce’s side climb to second place, 12 points behind runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Adomah opened the scoring on the hour with his 13th league goal of the season before Hourihane volleyed his side’s second.

Birmingham’s Cheikh Ndoye was sent off in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

Villa jumped ahead of Derby into the second automatic promotion spot as they look to return to the top flight after being relegated from in 2016.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.