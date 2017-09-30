Wolves close gap with English Championship leaders Cardiff

Soccer Football - Championship - Burton Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent, Britain - September 30, 2017 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Vinagre in action with Burton Albion’s Stephen Bywater Action Images/John Clifton

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers climbed to within one point of Championship (second tier) leaders Cardiff City with a convincing 4-0 victory at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back from a 2-0 midweek defeat, Wolves ripped through Burton in the first half thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Romain Saiss and Ruben Vinagre, before Leo Bonatini scored the fourth after the break.

After 11 games Wolves have 23 points, one fewer than Cardiff who were held to a goalless draw by mid-table Derby County.

Hull City, who had struggled to impose themselves in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, thrashed managerless Birmingham 6-1.

Soccer Football - Championship - Burton Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent, Britain - September 30, 2017 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jack Price and Ruben Vinagre celebrate at the end of the game Action Images/John Clifton

Goals from Fraizer Campbell, David Meyler, Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Markus Henriksen and Sebastian Larsson lifted Hull to 17th.

Third-placed Sheffield United lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest while Bristol City climbed to fifth with a 3-1 victory at Ipswich Town.

Soccer Football - Championship - Burton Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent, Britain - September 30, 2017 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ivan Cavaleiro in action with Burton Albion’s Jamie Allen Action Images/John Clifton

Sixth-placed Preston North End drew 2-2 with struggling Sunderland while Aston Villa beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 to climb to within one point of the playoff places with their third successive victory.

Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Brentford and Barnsley beat Millwall 3-1.

Fourth-placed Leeds United could climb to within one point of Cardiff if they beat Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.