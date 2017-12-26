FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wolves held to draw by Millwall
Sections
Featured
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
A business where human bodies were butchered, packaged and sold
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
Airbus ready to axe A380 if it fails to win Emirates deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 26, 2017 / 7:04 PM / a day ago

Wolves held to draw by Millwall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - English Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 2-2 draw at Millwall on Tuesday but remained eight points clear at the top of the table.

Soccer Football - Championship - Millwall vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - The Den, London, Britain - December 26, 2017 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images/Matthew Childs

Lee Gregory put Millwall ahead after 17 minutes before Diogo Jota equalised in first-half stoppage time and Romain Saiss’s long-range strike gave Wolves the lead.

Millwall’s Jake Cooper equalised with a close-range header after 72 minutes.

“It’s not an indifferent result, 2-2 against Millwall away from home. I knew that Millwall would be like they were,” Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said.

“It’s a tough environment to play in. We showed a lot of character and we can be proud of ourselves.”

Cardiff City missed the chance to narrow the gap on Wolves as they lost 4-2 at home to Fulham.

Bristol City beat Reading 2-0 to move above Cardiff into second place in the standings on goal difference.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.