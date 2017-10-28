Wolves miss out on reclaiming top spot after defeat by QPR

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers missed the chance to regain top spot in the Championship as they went down 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Loftus Road, London, Britain - October 28, 2017 QPR's Matt Smith celebrates scoring their second goal with Luke Freeman and Conor Washington Action Images/Alan Walter

After Sheffield United’s 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Friday put them in first place in England’s second tier, the spotlight switched to Loftus Road to see if Wolves could respond with a fourth successive league win.

It was not to be, though, as substitute Matt Smith headed QPR’s winner in the 81st minute.

Conor Washington put the home side in front after 41 minutes before Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini equalised before the break.

Sheffield United lead the table with 30 points from 14 games, one ahead of Wolves.

Cardiff City remained in third place with 28 points after a 0-0 draw at home to Millwall.

Sunderland’s woeful start to the season following their relegation from the Premier League continued as they lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City, who rose above Leeds into fourth spot.

Bottom club Bolton Wanderers managed only their seventh point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Fulham, Tom Cairney grabbing Bolton’s equaliser in stoppage time.