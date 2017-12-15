FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wolves move seven points clear at the top
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 15, 2017 / 11:11 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Wolves move seven points clear at the top

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A cool finish by Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday which lifted them seven points clear at the top of the English Championship.

Soccer Football - Championship - Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Hillsborough, Sheffield, Britain - December 15, 2017 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images/Carl Recine

Portuguese midfielder Neves steered the ball home from 25 metres in the 34th minute after Wednesday had failed to clear a free kick.

Wednesday piled on the pressure in the second half but failed to create clear chances and their defender Morgan Fox was sent off five minutes from time following a second yellow card.

“I thought it was deserved but it was tough, credit to Sheffield Wednesday,” Wolves manager Nuno Santo told Sky Sports.

“We controlled the game but there is one ‘but’ in our game and that is choosing the right option to get another goal.”

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.