FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wolves return to the top
Sections
Featured
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
BUSINESS
UK households feel the pinch as budget nears
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
UK
Queen Elizabeth and husband celebrate 70 years of marriage
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
Mugabe defies demands to quit leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 18, 2017 / 6:37 PM / a day ago

Wolves return to the top

Marc Isaacs

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Wolves returned to the top of the Championship as goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Matt Doherty helped the Midlands club secure a 2-0 away win over Reading on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Reading vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Madejski Stadium, Reading, Britain - November 18, 2017 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ivan Cavaleiro celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images/Adam Holt

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side moved two points clear of Sheffield United who beat Burton Albion 3-1 on Friday.

Cardiff ensured they kept the pressure on the top two as goals from Joe Ralls and Danny Ward helped the Welsh club record a 2-0 home win over Brentford.

Fourth-placed Bristol City had to settle for a point as they drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday while Aston Villa kept their promotion hopes alive as they came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road.

Sunderland created history for all the wrong reasons as they became the first league team in English football to fail to secure a victory in 20 consecutive home games in all competitions.

The north-east club took an early lead against Millwall, but two goals from George Saville put the London club in pole position and Sunderland needed an early second-half strike from Adam Matthews to help salvage a point.

Birmingham City moved out of the relegation zone as they claimed their first win in four games with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Hull City failed to move clear of the bottom three as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ipswich Town while Norwich City and Barnsley had to settle for a point following the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.