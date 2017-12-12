FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azpilicueta calls for Chelsea response after West Ham loss
Sport
#Sports News
December 12, 2017 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

Azpilicueta calls for Chelsea response after West Ham loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chelsea must respond to last weekend’s defeat with a dominant victory at Huddersfield Town later on Tuesday, defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Chelsea - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 9, 2017 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta looks dejected after conceding the first goal Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

The Premier League champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at West Ham United last weekend that left them 14 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Spain international Azpilicueta has urged the London outfit to channel their disappointment into a performance worthy of a major club at John Smith’s stadium.

“Big teams, after a defeat, we have to answer in a strong way,” Azpilicueta told the club’s website. (www.chelseafc.com)

”We know it is a tough place. We have the character and hopefully we can get the three points.

“We are in December and we cannot think more than this. We have a tough game against Huddersfield, we will try to get the three points on the road and get back to winning ways and keep going, keep pushing.”

Huddersfield have won three of their last four home league games, the exception being a 2-1 loss to leaders City last month.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
