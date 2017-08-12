Champions Chelsea reduced to nine and beaten 3-2 by Burnley

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - - CHELSEA 2 BURNLEY 3

A shambolic Chelsea side endured a miserable start to the defence of their Premier League title on Saturday, losing 3-2 at home to Burnley, with their new captain Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent off.

Cahill lunged clumsily at Steven Defour's shin after 14 minutes after losing the ball high up the pitch and referee Craig Pawson was prompt with a red card.

Sam Vokes capitalised on the numerical advantage and Chelsea's poor defending, scoring either side of a goal from team mate Stephen Ward, to send Burnley into the halftime break 3-0 up.

Antonio Conte's champions looked much livelier in the second half and newly-signed second-half substitute Alvaro Morata got one back in the 69th minute putting Burnley on the back foot. Defender David Luiz found the net in the 87th minute despite Chelsea being reduced to nine for the last 10 minutes.