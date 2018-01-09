FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chelsea's Christensen signs new long-term deal
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 9, 2018 / 7:56 PM / a day ago

Chelsea's Christensen signs new long-term deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea centre back Andreas Christensen has signed a new 4-1/2 year contract after impressive performances this season following a loan spell in Germany, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 2, 2017 Chelsea's Andreas Christensen in action with Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle REUTERS/David Klein

The 21-year-old Denmark international has made 22 appearances for the English champions this term having cemented his place at the heart of Antonio Conte’s three-man defence.

Christensen returned to Chelsea in the close season after two years on loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

“It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future. I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well,” he said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).

Christensen helped Denmark qualify for this year’s World Cup by scoring in their 5-1 playoff win over Ireland in November.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.