FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conte charged with misconduct following dismissal
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 30, 2017 / 7:53 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Conte charged with misconduct following dismissal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct following his dismissal during the Premier League game against Swansea City, the FA said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Swansea City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 29, 2017 Referee Neil Swarbrick send Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to the stands Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The Italian was sent to the stands from the touchline by referee Neil Swarbrick in the 43rd minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after protesting about the award of a Swansea goal kick.

Conte, who watched the second half on a screen in the dressing-room, apologised for his behaviour.

“I was frustrated for this situation,“ he said. ”I tried to tell again, but then the referee took this decision. I repeat, I apologise for this. For sure I made a mistake.”

He has until 6 PM GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.