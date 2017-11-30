Conte charged with misconduct following dismissal

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct following his dismissal during the Premier League game against Swansea City, the FA said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Swansea City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 29, 2017 Referee Neil Swarbrick send Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to the stands Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The Italian was sent to the stands from the touchline by referee Neil Swarbrick in the 43rd minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after protesting about the award of a Swansea goal kick.

Conte, who watched the second half on a screen in the dressing-room, apologised for his behaviour.

“I was frustrated for this situation,“ he said. ”I tried to tell again, but then the referee took this decision. I repeat, I apologise for this. For sure I made a mistake.”

He has until 6 PM GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge.