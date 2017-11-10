Chelsea's Hazard dreams of playing under Zidane

(Reuters) - Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard says it “would be a dream” to play under French great and current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in the future.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Champions League - Chelsea Training - Cobham Training Centre, London, Britain - October 30, 2017 Chelsea's Eden Hazard during training Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Hazard has been instrumental to Chelsea’s success since joining the club in 2012, winning two Premier League titles, a League Cup and the Europa League, and has scored three goals and provided four assists in 13 appearances this season.

Media reports have repeatedly linked the Belgian with the Spanish champions and the 26-year-old did not rule out a future move to Real Madrid.

”Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol,“ Hazard told Belgian TV channel RTL. ”I do not know what will happen in the future. However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.

“I am enjoying life at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to achieve with them. I am focused on playing for Chelsea.”

Hazard said that he would also enjoy a reunion with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who is currently at league rivals Manchester United.

“Of course (I would enjoy working with Mourinho again). I like facing him also as an opponent. If we were to work together in the future it would be with pleasure,” Hazard said.

Hazard has been called up for Belgium’s friendlies against Mexico and Japan and will reunite with Chelsea, who are fourth in the league, ahead of their trip to West Bromwich Albion on Nov. 18.