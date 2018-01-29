FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 9:24 PM / a day ago

Chelsea midfielder Musonda joins Celtic on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea’s highly-rated Belgium Under-21 attacking midfielder Charly Musonda has joined Celtic on an 18-month loan deal, the two clubs announced on Monday.

Scottish champions Celtic said the player and Chelsea both believe Musonda’s his football development will be best served at Celtic Park under the guidance of manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 21-year-old, who recently signed a new contract with the English champions until 2022, came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2012.

Musonda has played seven times for Chelsea, scoring on his full debut in a League Cup victory over Nottingham Forest in September. He also spent one year on loan at Real Betis.

Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
