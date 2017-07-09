FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Chelsea sign defender Rudiger from Roma
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 9, 2017 / 3:24 PM / a month ago

Chelsea sign defender Rudiger from Roma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Football Soccer - AS Roma vs Olympique Lyon - Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 16/3/17 Roma's Antonio Rudiger celebrates their second goal Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed German centre back Antonio Rudiger from Italian side AS Roma on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions said on Sunday.

Rudiger has spent the last two seasons in Serie A, arriving at Roma on loan from VfB Stuttgart in 2015 before making a permanent switch at the end of the campaign.

"It's a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," Rudiger, who will wear the number two shirt, said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team mates and I'm very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."

The 24-year-old Germany international has won 17 caps since his debut in 2014.

Manager Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen the Chelsea side that lifted the league title in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger is the London club's second signing of the transfer window after goalkeeper Willy Caballero joined as a free agent from Manchester City.

Chelsea will kick-off their 2017-18 league campaign at home against Burnley on Aug.12.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.