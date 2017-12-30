FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Willian shines as Chelsea crush Stoke
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 30, 2017 / 5:55 PM / a day ago

Willian shines as Chelsea crush Stoke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CHELSEA 5 STOKE 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Stoke City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 30, 2017 Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Toby Melville

Willian ran the show in the absence of Eden Hazard as Chelsea thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0 to go provisionally second in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, on Saturday.

The Blues dominated from the start despite resting Belgian star Hazard ahead of next week’s clash at Arsenal, with Antonio Rudiger heading home Willian’s free kick in the third minute to put his team in control.

Danny Drinkwater broke Stoke’s sprits six minutes later as he rifled a half-volley home from nearly 25 metres to net a spectacular first goal for Chelsea and Willian teed up Pedro for the third in the 23rd minute.

The Brazilian capped a superb display by slotting home the fourth from the penalty spot near the end after being fouled by Geoff Cameron, with Davide Zappacosta slamming home a fifth goal late on to complete a hefty rout.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.