FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rudiger's header gives wasteful Chelsea 1-0 win over Swansea
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 29, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Rudiger's header gives wasteful Chelsea 1-0 win over Swansea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Antonio Rudiger’s first Premier League goal for Chelsea secured a 1-0 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Blues manager Antonio Conte was sent to the stands after a frustrating first half.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Swansea City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 29, 2017 Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Chelsea dominated a scoreless opening period, managing 11 shots on goal to none for the visitors, but Conte was sent to the stands in the 43rd minute by referee Neil Swarbrick after the fourth official called his attention to an angry outburst.

Conte’s side finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when defender Rudiger reacted quickest to N‘Golo Kante’s deflected shot by diving to head the ball home.

Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal continued for the rest of the game as a combination of solid goalkeeping by Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski and wasteful finishing prevented them from winning by a greater margin.

A contrite Conte said it was time-wasting by Swansea, who had only two attempts on goal over the 90 minutes, that led to him being sent off.

“I tried to tell this to the fourth official not only once but a few times,” he told the BBC.

“I have apologised because I did the wrong thing. I have been in to see them after the game. It’s right to speak and apologise with them,” Conte added.

Third in the table on 29 points and 11 behind leaders Manchester City, Chelsea face a quick turnaround as they play Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge at lunchtime on Saturday, while second-bottom Swansea travel to Stoke City.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.