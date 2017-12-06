FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea's Conte fined for outburst
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 7:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Chelsea's Conte fined for outburst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined 8,000 pounds following his sending-off during a match against Swansea City last month, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea vs Swansea City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 29, 2017 Referee Neil Swarbrick sends Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to the stands REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Conte was dismissed just before halftime for disputing a decision by referee Neil Swarbrick in the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge, which his team won 1-0.

The Italian subsequently apologised but told British media he had been frustrated with Swansea's time-wasting.

The FA said in a statement that Conte had admitted the misconduct charge and accepted "the standard penalty" for the offence.

Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League, visit West Ham United on Saturday.

Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
