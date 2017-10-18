FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palace striker Benteke hopeful of November return
#Sports News
October 18, 2017 / 4:33 AM / 4 days ago

Palace striker Benteke hopeful of November return

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is recovering well from a knee ligament injury and is confident of returning to first-team action for the Premier League club in November, the Belgium international has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 23, 2017 Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke warms up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Benteke, Palace’s top scorer last season, sustained the injury in last month’s defeat to league leaders Manchester City and has missed the Eagles’ last two games, including their first win of the campaign against champions Chelsea.

“The rehab is going really well and I‘m feeling really happy with the way that my ligament is healing, so hopefully I can be back in a few weeks,” Benteke told the club’s website(www.cpfc.co.uk).

The 26-year-old also wants to impress Belgium manager Roberto Martinez with a goal-scoring run at Palace to boost his chances of being called up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Playing in the World Cup is a big motivation but it’s only going to improve my performances at the club. I really want to help the team and do well this year to make sure I‘m in the squad,” he added.

Palace are bottom of the table and host ninth-placed Newcastle United on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
