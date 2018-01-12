Depleted Palace can cope with injuries and beat Burnley - Fosu-Mensah

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace have the talent and squad depth to cope with their lengthy injury list and beat Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League encounter, on-loan defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has said.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 8, 2018 Crystal Palace's Bakary Sako celebrates scoring their first goal with Patrick van Aanholt Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Midfielder Andros Townsend and defender Jeffrey Schlupp are the latest to be sidelined for Palace with the duo picking up ankle injuries in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last Monday.

Roy Hodgson’s side now have eight players out injured as they prepare to host seventh-placed Burnley at Selhurst Park.

“It’s not easy because we have players out who have played a lot of games but we have other good players to come in and they are ready to do the job that the manager expects from them,” Fosu-Mensah told the club’s website. (www.cpfc.co.uk)

”I have a very positive feeling about our group of players, we have a talented squad, as our results have shown, so I think we will continue to do well but we have to be on it every week.

“Credit to Burnley because they are doing very well but for us it’s another very important game and we will be going into it looking to get maximum points which is no different to any other week.”

Palace have climbed to 14th in the table with four wins, five draws and one defeat in their last 10 league games.

Fosu-Mensah, 20, is relishing his season-long loan spell from Manchester United, having made 17 appearances across all competitions for Palace so far this season compared to just 11 senior appearances for United in the entirety of the last campaign.

“I have enjoyed my time here and it’s a great opportunity to play in the Premier League and has been a good experience for me,” the Dutchman added.

”The pressure is the same, regardless of the team you play in, because the teams you face are tough to play against and the aim is to win points and games which is never an easy task.

“For me it is good to be involved in this level of the game and it makes me stronger as a player and can only be to my advantage.”