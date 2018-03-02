FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 3:57 PM / a day ago

Palace sign Brazilian goalkeeper Cavalieri until end of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace have signed former Brazil international goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Former Fluminense goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri celebrates a goal against Botafogo during the Carioca Championship final first leg soccer match, at Joao Havelange stadium in Rio de Janeiro May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes /File Photo

The 35-year-old, who was a free agent following his release from Fluminense last year, links up with Roy Hodgson once again having previously worked briefly under the Palace manager at Liverpool in 2010.

Cavalieri, capped three times by Brazil, will provide backup for Wayne Hennessey while Julian Speroni remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Palace, currently 17th in the Premier League, host second-placed Manchester United on Monday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar
