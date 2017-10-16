FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palace's Cabaye calls for hard work, belief after Chelsea win
#Sports News
October 16, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 6 days ago

Palace's Cabaye calls for hard work, belief after Chelsea win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yohan Cabaye believes Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win over reigning champions Chelsea can kickstart the South London club’s Premier League season, which started with a record-breaking run of losses.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - October 14, 2017 Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye celebrates scoring their first goal with Wilfried Zaha and teammates Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Cabaye’s scored the opener and Wilfried Zaha added the second at Selhurst Park as Palace ended a run of seven straight defeats from the start of the season on Saturday.

The French midfielder’s effort broke Palace’s scoring drought, which had also lasted seven games, and he said the team must now show belief in upcoming matches.

“It was a real happy feeling to see it go in and for us to win because we have now started our season with three points but now need to keep working and believing in the games we have coming up,” he told the club’s website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

“It’s important we play with confidence because we know we have the quality in this squad.”

Cabaye paid tribute to the Palace fans for backing the team right from the start of the campaign.

“At the end of a good day for us I want to mention the fans because they were, as usual, unbelievable but today Selhurst was really rocking and it proved a massive help for the team,” he said.

Palace, who are bottom of the table with three points from eight games, travel to Newcastle United and host West Ham United later this month.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
