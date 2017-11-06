Palace need points not performances, says Hodgson

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace are desperate for points, regardless of how they collect them, as each defeat pushes them closer to relegation from the Premier League, manager Roy Hodgson said after Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 5, 2017 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Hodgson replaced Frank de Boer at Palace in September with the club en route to their worst ever league start and guided them to their sole league win last month, a surprise victory over champions Chelsea.

Palace have failed to win since and are stuck on four points after 11 league games, including nine defeats.

“We need points and I’d have settled for playing much worse and having a bit of good fortune, such as a ball deflecting past a goalkeeper or the referee awarding a penalty which isn‘t,” Hodgson said.

”When we look at the table we’re still on four points and we’re getting further away from the teams that are just outside of the relegation zone, and our task gets harder with every defeat.

“It would be nice by the end of the season to have one person who is a centre-forward and goalscorer.”

Striker Christian Benteke, Palace’s leading scorer last season, has been out since September due to a knee injury and the club have suffered in the Belgian’s absence, scoring just four league goals.

Palace host 15th-placed Everton after the international break on Nov. 18.