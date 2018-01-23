Crystal Palace sign Poland defender Jach on three-year deal

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace have signed centre back Jaroslaw Jach from Polish side Zaglebie Lubin on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has two caps for Poland, and is Palace manager Roy Hodgson’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan from Benfica on Monday.

Jach has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Lubin this season and was handed his first senior international caps in friendlies against Uruguay and Mexico last November.

“First of all, this is a dream come true because the Premier League was the league I’ve followed since I was little and I always wanted to come and play here,” he said in a video on Palace’s website.

”The first goal is to debut in the Premier League and when this happens I will fight to play on a regular basis and become part of the first team.

“I know it will be difficult because the bar is set high, but I believe in myself and with hard work I can get there.”

Former England manager Hodgson steered Palace out of the relegation zone after replacing the beleaguered Frank de Boer early in the season.

Palace were bottom of the table without a point after four straight defeats when the 70-year-old took charge, but have risen to 13th in the standings ahead of their trip to 11th-placed West Ham United on Jan. 30.