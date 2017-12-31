Jesus comes off injured early at Palace

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus came off injured after 22 minutes of their Premier League match at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 31, 2017 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus as he receives medical attention REUTERS/David Klein

The Brazilian, who suffered a foot injury in February that put him out for several months of last season, was clearly upset when he walked off with a leg injury to be replaced by Sergio Aguero.

The score was 0-0 at halftime after Aguero hit the post soon after coming on with his first shot at goal.

It was not immediately clear how seriously Jesus’s injury was.