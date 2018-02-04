Crystal Palace fight back to draw relegation tussle with Newcastle

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Luka Milivojevic’s second-half penalty secured a point for Crystal Palace as they recovered from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at home to fellow strugglers Newcastle United on Sunday.

Mohamed Diame gave Newcastle the lead from a corner midway through the first half when he slotted the ball in at the far post after Ayoze Perez’s cross from the right had gone through a packed goalmouth.

Palace equalised 10 minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty for Ciaran Clark’s foul on Christian Benteke and Milivojevic converted despite Karl Darlow getting a hand to the ball.

Newcastle might have been two goals up at halftime but Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey made two good saves in quick succession, blocking Brazilian winger Kenedy’s shot with his chest then diving to his left to palm away Perez’s effort from the rebound.

Palace, who came close to a winner several times in a frantic final half hour, climbed to 14th on 27 points, three clear of the relegation zone and two ahead of Newcastle in 16th.