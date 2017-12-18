FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palace midfielder Puncheon charged with assault
December 18, 2017 / 11:55 AM / a day ago

Palace midfielder Puncheon charged with assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has been charged with assault and being in possession of an offensive weapon after an incident following a night out on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2017 Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon after the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates

The 31-year-old London-born Puncheon was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in Reigate, Surrey after spending time with friends at a nearby nightclub.

A police spokesman said: “Jason Puncheon, 31, of Kingswood, has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence - causing fear or provocation of violence, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault.”

Puncheon was released on bail and is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Jan 5. Crystal Palace said they would not be commenting on the incident.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Mark Heinrich

