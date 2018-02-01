Palace sign striker Sorloth on deadline day

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace have signed striker Alexander Sorloth from Denmark’s Midtjylland on a four-and-a-half-year contract on transfer deadline day, increasing competition for their misfiring Belgium target man Christian Benteke.

Sorloth has scored 15 goals in 26 games this season, while Benteke has managed only two so far, including the opener in Palace’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Tuesday.

“It’s a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players,” Sorloth said. “It feels amazing, it’s a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I’ve dreamt about this since I was six years old.”

The 22-year-old will don the number nine shirt for Palace, who host Newcastle United in the league on Sunday.