FA Cup third round draw

(Reuters) - Following is the draw for the FA Cup third round made on Monday:
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic
Coventry City v Stoke City
Newport County v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
Port Vale v Bradford City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby County
Forest Green Rovers v West Bromwich Albion or Exeter City
Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers v Hull City or Crewe Alexandra
Cardiff City v Mansfield Town
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle United v Luton Town
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Norwich City v Chelsea
Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday or Carlisle United
Ties to be played Jan. 5-7
Compiled by Ken Ferris