December 4, 2017 / 8:14 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

FA Cup third round draw

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is the draw for the FA Cup third round made on Monday:

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 2, 2017 Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Jordan Henderson (R) and Andrew Robertson (C) Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers v West Bromwich Albion or Exeter City

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Huddersfield Town - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 2, 2017 Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers v Hull City or Crewe Alexandra

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham v Sheffield Wednesday or Carlisle United

Ties to be played Jan. 5-7

Compiled by Ken Ferris

