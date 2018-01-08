United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round

(Reuters) - Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday.
Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County.
Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.
FA Cup fourth round draw, games to be played between Jan 26-29:
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City
Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City
Yeovil Town v Manchester United
Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading
Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry City
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion or Crystal Palace
Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United
Hull City v Nottingham Forest
Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Preston North End
Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams