United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round

(Reuters) - Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - Manchester United vs Derby County - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 5, 2018 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho walks off at half time Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Yeovil are currently in 21st place in League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County.

Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.

FA Cup fourth round draw, games to be played between Jan 26-29:

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town or Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Notts County v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Swansea City

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Carabao Cup First Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Yeovil Town - Wolverhampton, Britain - August 8, 2017 Yeovil Town’s manager Darren Way Action Images/John Clifton

Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry City

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion or Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham United

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle United

Sheffield United v Preston North End