2 months ago
Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 2 months ago

Sunderland striker Defoe has medical with Bournemouth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 16/5/17 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.

The move was expected after Sunderland's relegation from the top flight and the 34-year-old revealed his intention on England duty ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

"It's out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I've had a break, come July everyone will know anyway," Defoe told the BBC.

Defoe scored 18 goals in 29 games in a previous spell at Bournemouth on loan from West Ham United in 2000-01.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris

