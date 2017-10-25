Unsworth wants Barkley to stay at Everton

(Reuters) - Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth believes Ross Barkley has the potential to become an all-time great on Merseyside and will try to persuade the 23-year-old midfielder to stay at the club.

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Watford - Premier League - Goodison Park - 12/5/17 Everton's Ross Barkley applauds fans after the match Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Barkley refused a contract extension before the start of the season and was close to joining Chelsea on final day of the transfer window, but a move to Stamford Bridge did not materialise.

“I would absolutely love him to stay,” Unsworth, who took charge of Everton after Ronald Koeman’s sacking this week, told reporters.

”He is a top talent. Everton has done great for him and he has done great for Everton, but he could be one of the all-time greats here.

“He is a great player that has come through our ranks and I feel strongly that we shouldn’t be losing our own players.”

When asked whether he had talked with Barkley about his future, Unsworth replied: ”I have not spoken to him about that since I spoke to the chairman yesterday, but I will be doing.

“I would love him to sit down with me and have a cup of tea and discuss the possibility of signing and staying here, because we love him and he loves Everton.”

Barkley, currently out of action with a hamstring injury, is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.