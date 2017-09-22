FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bournemouth defender Mings ruled out for a month with injury
September 22, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a month ago

Bournemouth defender Mings ruled out for a month with injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Watford - Bournemouth, Britain - August 19, 2017 Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings warms up REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Bournemouth centre back Tyrone Mings has been ruled out for at least a month due to a back injury, manager Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday.

Mings missed Bournemouth’s last two matches, both victories over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and in the League Cup.

The 24-year-old, who joined the club in 2015, signed a new four-year deal at the Vitality Stadium last month.

“Unfortunately, Tyrone has got a back problem. We thought it would be manageable with treatment, unfortunately he’ll be out for a period of time,” Howe told reporters ahead of Bournemouth’s trip to Everton on Saturday.

”He’ll see a specialist and it has been recommended that he has a month’s rest on the sidelines.

“It will be interesting to see how that rest affects his back, he has pain in one area so hopefully the rest should cure it. With the international break, he could miss three or four games maximum.”

Bournemouth put their first league points on the board with a 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend, while Everton are on a four-game winless streak.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

