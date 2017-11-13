FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Timely win can boost Everton's performances, says Calvert-Lewin
Sections
Featured
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
european union
EU signs defence pact in decades-long quest
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
market analysis
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
commentary
UK economy will share Theresa May’s pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2017 / 9:33 AM / Updated a day ago

Timely win can boost Everton's performances, says Calvert-Lewin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton’s 3-2 win against Watford in the Premier League came at the right time and will help the struggling side put in improved performances, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton vs Watford - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2017 Everton's Leighton Baines celebrates scoring their third goal with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (C) and Oumar Niasse (L) Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

The England under-21 international scored the equalizer in Everton’s comeback victory, ending the club’s four-game winless streak in the league and helping them climb out of the relegation zone into 15th position.

”It was a good time to win,“ Calvert-Lewin told the club’s official website (www.evertonfc.com). ”We have time, now, to reflect on it and think about how we can improve...

“There is quality in the team and we are just looking to gel together and strike the right balance. Hopefully, this win can improve our future performances. ”

The strike against Watford marked Calvert-Lewin’s first league goal this season and he was keen to add more.

“I have put in some decent performances this season but been lacking goals,” Calvert-Lewin added.

“That is the most important thing and it is nice for me to get off the mark in the Premier League.”

Everton travel to bottom-side Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.