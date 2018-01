Everton's Coleman back in training, says Allardyce

(Reuters) - Everton defender Seamus Coleman has returned to training as he continues his recovery from a broken leg sustained while playing for Ireland last year, the Premier League club’s manager Sam Allardyce has said.

Coleman last featured in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales last March when he suffered the injury.

“Seamus Coleman is due back. He has started training,” Allardyce said at Everton’s general meeting on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old’s return will be a welcome boost for Everton, who have regained some decent form under Allardyce and climbed to ninth in the league.