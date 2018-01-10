FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Everton's Coleman back in training, says Allardyce
January 10, 2018 / 7:57 AM / a day ago

Everton's Coleman back in training, says Allardyce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton defender Seamus Coleman has returned to training as he continues his recovery from a broken leg sustained while playing for Ireland last year, the Premier League club’s manager Sam Allardyce has said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Arsenal - Premier League - Goodison Park - 13/12/16 Everton's Seamus Coleman celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Coleman last featured in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales last March when he suffered the injury.

“Seamus Coleman is due back. He has started training,” Allardyce said at Everton’s general meeting on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old’s return will be a welcome boost for Everton, who have regained some decent form under Allardyce and climbed to ninth in the league.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

