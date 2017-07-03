FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
#Sports News
July 3, 2017 / 7:32 PM / a month ago

Everton sign Keane from Burnley in deal worth up to £30 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Burnley v West Ham United - Premier League - Turf Moor - 21/5/17 Burnley's Michael Keane applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton have signed England defender Michael Keane from Burnley in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds, the Premier League clubs announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who has penned a five-year contract, is Everton's fifth signing of a close season which has seen the club's Dutch manager Ronald Koeman invest heavily in improving the side.

The fee represents a record sale for Burnley, who signed the central defender from Manchester United in January 2015 for an undisclosed fee put at two million pounds by British media.

In March, Keane made his full England debut in a friendly against Germany before playing in a World Cup qualifier versus Lithuania.

($1 = 0.7729 pounds)

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris

