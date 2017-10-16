Koeman confident Everton will get back to winning ways

(Reuters) - Everton will start winning games if they show the same “belief and commitment” that helped them to a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, coach Ronald Koeman has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton - Amex Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 15, 2017 Everton manager Ronald Koeman before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A late Wayne Rooney penalty secured a point at the Amex stadium as Koeman’s side continued their underwhelming start which sees them 16th after winning just two of their opening eight league fixtures.

Everton finished seventh last season but have come under fire this term, especially following their defeat by minnows Burnley earlier this month.

Koeman is confident that his team’s dedication will turn their fortunes around, however.

“I said to the players, ‘if you show this belief and commitment in every game, you will get the luck on your side,’ and that is how we need to continue,” Koeman told the club’s website. (www.evertonfc.com)

”We showed great character from the beginning of the game -- and even when we were in difficult situations.

“With a bit more luck we could have won it but that was not for today, maybe next week.”

Everton, who have collected eight points from as many league games, host sixth-placed Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.