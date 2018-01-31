FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 31, 2018

Walcott at the double as Everton beat Leicester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Theo Walcott scored twice in his second appearance for Everton as they beat Leicester City 2-1 at home on Wednesday to move further clear of Premier League relegation danger.

Walcott, who joined Everton from Arsenal for about 20 million pounds in the current transfer window, converted Gylfi Sigurdsson’s low cross from close range after 26 minutes and volleyed home before halftime to double the lead.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Jamie Vardy reduced the arrears from the penalty spot deep into the second half, following a foul by Wayne Rooney on Wilfred Ndidi, to set up a nervy finale for the hosts in which Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho twice hit the woodwork.

Everton, who flirted with relegation danger earlier in the season, are ninth in the table while Leicester are three points above Sam Allardyce’s side in seventh.

Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
