Everton's Lookman joins Leipzig on loan

(Reuters) - Everton winger Ademola Lookman has joined German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has been a fringe player at Goodison Park this season, making 16 appearances and scoring two goals.

But Lookman is considered an outstanding prospect and impressed in the England Under-20 team that won the World Cup last year.

Lookman could make his Leipzig debut on Saturday at Borussia Monchengladbach.