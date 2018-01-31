FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 8:17 PM / a day ago

Everton's Lookman joins Leipzig on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton winger Ademola Lookman has joined German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has been a fringe player at Goodison Park this season, making 16 appearances and scoring two goals.

But Lookman is considered an outstanding prospect and impressed in the England Under-20 team that won the World Cup last year.

Lookman could make his Leipzig debut on Saturday at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond

