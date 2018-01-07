FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Everton's Mirallas re-joins Olympiakos on loan
Sections
Featured
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
brexit
Despite Brexit, EU eyes bigger budget
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
autos
Jaguar Land Rover warns on UK outlook after record 2017 sales
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
market analysis
Hedge funds start 2018 with record $19 billion bet on the euro
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 7, 2018 / 12:42 PM / a day ago

Everton's Mirallas re-joins Olympiakos on loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has returned to former club Olympiakos Piraeus on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League team said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Apollon Limassol vs Everton - GSP Stadium, Nicosia, Cyprus - December 7, 2017 Everton's Kevin Mirallas applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The 30-year-old has scored 38 goals in 186 appearances for Everton since joining the Merseyside club in 2012 but has struggled to impose himself this season and has played in just five league games, coming on as a substitute in three of them.

The Belgium international spent two seasons at Olympiakos, scoring 34 goals in 71 appearances to lead the Greek side to the league title in 2011 and 2012.

Mirallas last played for Everton in a 3-0 win over Apollon Limassol in the Europa League last month.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.