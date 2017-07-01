FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Everton complete deal for Nigeria forward Onyekuru
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 1, 2017 / 12:32 AM / a month ago

Everton complete deal for Nigeria forward Onyekuru

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton have signed Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side KAS Eupen on a five-year deal and will loan out the Nigeria striker to Anderlecht next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old was joint-leading scorer in Belgium's top flight last season with 22 goals in 38 games for Eupen and was linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

Having agreed personal terms, Onyekuru, who scored 30 goals in 60 matches in all competitions in two years at Eupen, had a medical at Everton earlier this week. No fee was disclosed.

Onyekuru, who has played once for the Super Eagles, is Everton's third close-season signing.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford joined from Sunderland for 30 million pounds and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen cost 25 million pounds from Ajax Amsterdam.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.