FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Everton agree fee to buy Sunderland keeper Pickford - report
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 13, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

Everton agree fee to buy Sunderland keeper Pickford - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Hull City v Sunderland - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 6/5/17 Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and Billy Jones in action with Hull City's Abel Hernandez Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton have agreed a fee to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the Liverpool Echo reported on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of England's most promising keepers and was one of the few successes in a Sunderland side who finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

Echo said the deal, which includes various add-ons could eventually rise to 30 million pounds, just short of the world-record 35 million pounds which Manchester City recently paid Benfica for Brazilian Ederson Moraes.

Pickford is currently in Poland with the England under-21 team and the move will not be completed until July 1 when the international transfer window opens.

Everton are expected to be one of the most active teams in England's transfer window and British media have also reported they are in discussions to buy Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez and Ajax midfielder Davy Klassen.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.