2 months ago
Everton must improve away form to reach top four - Schneiderlin
#Sports News
June 23, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 2 months ago

Everton must improve away form to reach top four - Schneiderlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Everton v Manchester City - Premier League - Goodison Park - 15/1/17 Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

(Reuters) - Everton will challenge for a top four spot in the Premier League next season if they can improve their away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has said.

Everton finished seventh in the league last season with an impressive home record of 13 wins in 19 home league games but their away performance was in stark contrast as they won just four league games away from Goodison Park.

"I think that is what separated us from the top six, our away form," the Frenchman told the club's website.

"If we had won more away games, we would have been in the top six or top five. We need to correct this for next season and know why we are not playing as good away from home.

"If we want to be a team that pushes for the Champions League, we need to win more away from home."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

