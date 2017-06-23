Everton must improve away form to reach top four - Schneiderlin

(Reuters) - Everton will challenge for a top four spot in the Premier League next season if they can improve their away form, midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has said.

Everton finished seventh in the league last season with an impressive home record of 13 wins in 19 home league games but their away performance was in stark contrast as they won just four league games away from Goodison Park.

"I think that is what separated us from the top six, our away form," the Frenchman told the club's website.

"If we had won more away games, we would have been in the top six or top five. We need to correct this for next season and know why we are not playing as good away from home.

"If we want to be a team that pushes for the Champions League, we need to win more away from home."