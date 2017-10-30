Everton defender Keane hospitalised due to leg infection

(Reuters) - Defender Michael Keane missed Everton’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League after being hospitalised with a leg infection, the Merseyside club’s interim manager David Unsworth has said.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Everton Press Conference - Finch Farm, Liverpool, Britain - October 18, 2017 Everton's Michael Keane during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

England international Keane sustained a gash during Everton’s League Cup win over Sunderland last month and went on to play in six games, including both of England’s World Cup qualifiers, before the wound became infected and spread.

“Michael got a knock, a really bad gash against Sunderland, and it got infected and spread up his leg,” Unsowrth said after the match.

“It’s been really, really nasty and he’s been hospitalised. We got some good news when we got to the ground that there’s been a big improvement, so hopefully he can be available for Sunday’s game.”

Unsworth also said that Ireland international James McCarthy, who returned from a knee injury during Everton’s League Cup loss to Chelsea last week, has suffered another setback and will be out for two weeks with a hamstring problem.

Everton, who are struggling to climb out of the relegation zone and lie 18th after collecting eight points from 10 league games, host seventh-placed Watford on Sunday.