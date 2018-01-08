FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forest appoint Spaniard Karanka as new boss
Sections
Featured
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
sport
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 8, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Forest appoint Spaniard Karanka as new boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest, who upset Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, have appointed Spanish coach Aitor Karanka as their new manager.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough - Premier League - Selhurst Park - 25/2/17 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka Reuters / Hannah McKay Livepic

Championship club Forest beat Arsenal 4-2 on Sunday with caretaker manager Gary Brazil in charge following the departure of Mark Warburton last month.

Karanka, a former Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao player, was fired by Middlesbrough last season as the club headed towards relegation from the Premier League.

The 44-year-old had guided Middlesbrough to promotion from the Championship in 2016.

Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.