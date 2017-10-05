England line up friendlies against Germany, Brazil

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - Europe - England vs Slovenia - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 5, 2017 England players celebrate after the game after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - England have lined up a glamorous double header of friendlies against world champions Germany on Nov. 10 and five-times World Cup winners Brazil four days later, the FA said on Thursday.

Just moments after England beat visitors Slovenia 1-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the FA announced both matches will take place at Wembley stadium.

The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed they will face England and also play another friendly against Japan in Lille on Nov 10.

England have already played Germany this year, going down 1-0 in a March friendly in Dortmund to a Lucas Podolski strike in his last international.

Brazil, the first South American side to win at Wembley in 1981, last met England in London in 2013 when goals from Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney gave the hosts a 2-1 victory.