Clarets rue penalty decision, missed chances at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD, England, (Reuters) - HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 BURNLEY 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Burnley - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - December 30, 2017 Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action with Huddersfield Town’s Scott Malone REUTERS/Peter Powell

Seventh-placed Burnley were left frustrated, after failing to convert their chances and having a strong penalty appeal turned down, in a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl admitted that he had made contact with Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick in the 61st minute as the Irishman rounded him inside the area before going to ground.

“I touched him. I spoke to the referee and I said there was contact. I was not surprised he didn’t give it, I didn’t do it on purpose, but there was contact. I told the referee after but it was his decision,” said the Danish keeper.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche suggested Hendrick may have paid the price for not collapsing theatrically on contact.

”I don’t need to say too much as everyone will see it because it is impossible that it is not given as a penalty.

“I am in a league where penalties are given for all reasons and that is definitely a penalty. Jeff has gone down in a natural manner and he does not get it. It seems people who go down in a theatrical way do get it, but Jeff goes down in a natural way as his foot is clearly taken away, but he does not get it,” said Dyche.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Burnley - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - December 30, 2017 Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action with Huddersfield Town’s Mathias Jorgensen Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

“It was a very dominant performance in the first half. Huddersfield are going well but we had a dominant performance,” he said.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner conceded his team had been fortunate to take a point from the game and admitted his players had been far from their best.

“It was a very tough game and we are very pleased with a point as you can see why Burnley are seventh in the Premier League. They had the better chances, they had more chances, but it was a point we had to work hard for and that is what the players have done,” said the German.

“We looked tired and sloppy in possession. The first touch was not good enough so we did not have enough ball possession. We were not at our best, but the players fought and that is what you need to do if you are not at your best,” he said.

Apart from an early effort when Huddersfield midfielder Collin Quaner tested Burnley keeper Nick Pope, the visitors had the better chances.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour both went close for the Clarets while Hendrick had the ball in the net but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Scott Arfield should have done better for Burnley in the 53rd minute and Lossl saved well near the end to foil Burnley substitute Nahki Wells, playing against his former club.