Chelsea wary of Huddersfield ferocity, says Ince
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
December 11, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

Chelsea wary of Huddersfield ferocity, says Ince

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town’s ability to close down opposition players and smother their creativity will make champions Chelsea cautious ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash at John Smith’s stadium, the hosts’ winger Tom Ince has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - December 9, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince shoots at goal as Brighton’s Markus Suttner attempts to block REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Third-placed Chelsea will be eager to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat by relegation-threatened West Ham United on Saturday but face a tough test against a Huddersfield side that have won four and drawn two of their eight home league games this season.

”I don’t think Chelsea or anyone fancies coming here,“ Ince told reporters. ”The way we get in people’s faces, we stop people playing. We win our tackles, we win our battles, we make it difficult for teams.

“Chelsea have got talent in abundance. But we feel we can cause any team problems here. We beat Man United here -- we deserved to beat Man United -- and we ran Man City close.”

Huddersfield, who are 12th in the standings, beat second-placed Manchester United at home in October and their only two home league defeats came against leaders Manchester City and top four contenders Tottenham Hotspur.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

