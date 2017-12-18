FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huddersfield's Kachunga faces 12 weeks out with knee injury
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 18, 2017 / 2:10 PM / a day ago

Huddersfield's Kachunga faces 12 weeks out with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town striker Elias Kachunga could be ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a serious knee ligament injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Huddersfield Town - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 16, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Elias Kachunga celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kachunga scored his first league goal of the season as Huddersfield beat Watford 4-1 on Saturday but left the pitch on a stretcher shortly after his sixth-minute opener following a collision with Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

“Subsequent scans have confirmed that Kache has damaged his medial collateral ligament and, ahead of a visit to a specialist on Monday, he is expected to be sidelined for an estimated 8-12 weeks,” Huddersfield said on their website (www.htafc.com).

Left back Chris Lowe, who was substituted after a foot injury in the first half, has not suffered a broken bone as feared and will be available for Saturday’s trip to 12th-placed Southampton.

Huddersfield are 11th in the table.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.