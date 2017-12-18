Huddersfield's Kachunga faces 12 weeks out with knee injury

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town striker Elias Kachunga could be ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a serious knee ligament injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Huddersfield Town - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 16, 2017 Huddersfield Town’s Elias Kachunga celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kachunga scored his first league goal of the season as Huddersfield beat Watford 4-1 on Saturday but left the pitch on a stretcher shortly after his sixth-minute opener following a collision with Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

“Subsequent scans have confirmed that Kache has damaged his medial collateral ligament and, ahead of a visit to a specialist on Monday, he is expected to be sidelined for an estimated 8-12 weeks,” Huddersfield said on their website (www.htafc.com).

Left back Chris Lowe, who was substituted after a foot injury in the first half, has not suffered a broken bone as feared and will be available for Saturday’s trip to 12th-placed Southampton.

Huddersfield are 11th in the table.