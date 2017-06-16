FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huddersfield agree record deal for Australia's Mooy - media
June 16, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 2 months ago

Huddersfield agree record deal for Australia's Mooy - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet Championship - The John Smith's Stadium - 28/11/16 Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy in action with Wigan's Shaun MacDonald Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason Cairnduff

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Huddersfield and played in their playoff final win over Reading, which secured them a place in the English top flight.

Mooy signed a three-year contract with City last year after playing with the EPL team's wholly owned A-League side Melbourne City in the Australian top flight.

If confirmed, the transfer fee would more than make up for the reported $10.25 million Manchester City paid to buy Melbourne City outright.

Mooy never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola's side but his transfer to Huddersfield includes buy-back and sell-on clauses.

The Sydney-born midfielder has been capped 24 times and scored five goals for Australia.

($1 = 0.7825 pounds)

($1 = 1.3168 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

